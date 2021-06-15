BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.