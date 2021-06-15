Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY remained flat at $$85.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.32.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

