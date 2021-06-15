Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 3.7%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 15,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 412,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

