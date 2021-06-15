Bondly Trading Down 2.7% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $16.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00784196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00084120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.17 or 0.07955332 BTC.

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

