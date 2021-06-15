Boosted Finance One Day Volume Hits $13,871.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $596,618.41 and approximately $13,871.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00024960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

