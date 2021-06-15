BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BOQI International Medical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

