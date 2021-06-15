Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $9,445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Uxin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UXIN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

