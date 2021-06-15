Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 317,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 127,648 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

