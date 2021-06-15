Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $371.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 371.50 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 1201143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 342.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

