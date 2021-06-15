Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Cap of $31.94 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $31.94 million and $978,375.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

