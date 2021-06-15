Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 634.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 124,153 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Creative Planning grew its stake in UBS Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

