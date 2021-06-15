Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $198.59 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.47.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

