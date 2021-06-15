Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in UniFirst by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UniFirst by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UniFirst by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

