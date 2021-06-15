Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

