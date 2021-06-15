Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

FIVE opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

