Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 11,596 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.63 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

