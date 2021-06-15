Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $47.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,890. The stock has a market cap of $485.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.