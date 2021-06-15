Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

