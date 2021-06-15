Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 548,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

