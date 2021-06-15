Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Griffon reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

GFF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 301,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,715. Griffon has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

