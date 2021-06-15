Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

LPCN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,591. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.