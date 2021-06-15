Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $113.69

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

