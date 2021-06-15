Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Price Target at $34.71

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after buying an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRP opened at $28.79 on Friday. BRP Group has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

