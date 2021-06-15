Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$2.98

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.56. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$704.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

