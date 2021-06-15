Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $29.95 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.