Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Target Price at $392.42

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.42.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $376.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Torray LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

