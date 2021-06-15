Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $97.00

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 16.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1,667.2% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 35,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

