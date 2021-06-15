Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $97.00

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PGR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 35,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.