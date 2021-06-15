Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $61.30

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,355 shares of company stock worth $9,814,984 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 521,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

