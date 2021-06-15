Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $27.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

