Brokerages Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Target Price at $1.83

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

