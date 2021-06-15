Brokers Set Expectations for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of KL opened at C$52.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.46. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

