Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Brooks Automation worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

