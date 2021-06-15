BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-6.25 billion.

BRP stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.57. 13,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

