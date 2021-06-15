Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $14.25 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

