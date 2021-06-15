CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.17

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 1745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in CAE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

