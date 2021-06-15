Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.13. 5,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,609,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

