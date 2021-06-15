Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.90

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

