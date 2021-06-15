Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,570 shares.The stock last traded at $85.61 and had previously closed at $84.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

