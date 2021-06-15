Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30.

