Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,735.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

