Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22,135.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

EUSA stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

