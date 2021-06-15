Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

