Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAN opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.