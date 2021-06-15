Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

