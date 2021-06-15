Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.60. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 598,278 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.