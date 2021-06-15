Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

