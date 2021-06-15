Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

