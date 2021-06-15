Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of $647.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

