Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

