CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LOTZ stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,797. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $646.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

